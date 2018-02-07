Tim Kaine statement on bipartisan Senate budget deal

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Budget and Armed Services Committees, released the following statement on the bipartisan budget agreement announced today.

“The bipartisan deal announced today is good for the country and good for Virginia. This long-term budget fully funds our military and makes big investments in transportation, drug addiction treatment, disaster relief, resources for rural communities, and veterans’ care. And it lifts the budget caps for two years and sidelines the threat of sequestration that has hurt our national defense and the Hampton Roads region. I am proud to have worked with a bipartisan group of my colleagues last month on negotiations to reopen the government that led us toward this deal, but our work isn’t done. We now must build on this bipartisan progress and immediately proceed to debate and pass legislation that permanently protects Dreamers.”

