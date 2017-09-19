 jump to example.com

Three injured in apartment fire in Waynesboro

Published Tuesday, Sep. 19, 2017, 11:28 pm

Just prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 408 North Winchester Avenue, with reports of people entrapped.

waynesboroUpon arrival, Waynesboro Fire Department personnel found fire coming from a second story window and declared a working incident.

Fire crews rescued one male from a third story window who was later transported to Augusta Health for evaluation.  Two additional occupants were rescued from the rear of the structure, one of whom was also later transported to Augusta Health for evaluation.  The extent of their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but not before one apartment was severely damaged by fire and smoke with surrounding apartments sustaining smoke damage.  Estimated fire loss has not been determined at this time, but all occupants have been displaced from the apartment building and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

Additional departments responding to the incident included Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Preston L. Yancey Fire Department, Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and the Waynesboro Police Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  Additional details will follow when they are available.

   
