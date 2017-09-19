Three injured in apartment fire in Waynesboro
Published Tuesday, Sep. 19, 2017, 11:28 pm
Front Page » Events » Three injured in apartment fire in Waynesboro
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Just prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 408 North Winchester Avenue, with reports of people entrapped.
Upon arrival, Waynesboro Fire Department personnel found fire coming from a second story window and declared a working incident.
Fire crews rescued one male from a third story window who was later transported to Augusta Health for evaluation. Two additional occupants were rescued from the rear of the structure, one of whom was also later transported to Augusta Health for evaluation. The extent of their condition is unknown at this time.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but not before one apartment was severely damaged by fire and smoke with surrounding apartments sustaining smoke damage. Estimated fire loss has not been determined at this time, but all occupants have been displaced from the apartment building and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.
Additional departments responding to the incident included Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Preston L. Yancey Fire Department, Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and the Waynesboro Police Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional details will follow when they are available.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion