Three arrested in connection with violence at Charlottesville rally

Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 10:25 pm

policeAs of 10 p.m., Virginia State Police have made three arrests related to the planned rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville and the continued unrest following the declaration of an unlawful assembly.

  • Troy Dunigan, 21, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Jacob L. Smith, 21, of Louisa, Virginia, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault & battery.
  • James M. O’Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun.
