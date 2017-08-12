Three arrested in connection with violence at Charlottesville rally

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

As of 10 p.m., Virginia State Police have made three arrests related to the planned rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville and the continued unrest following the declaration of an unlawful assembly.