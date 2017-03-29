Susan Platt’s secret weapon: Rosie O’Donnell?

Today, actress and activist Rosie O’Donnell wrote a letter to Virginians urging them to support Democrat Susan Platt for lieutenant governor.

In the letter, she talked about her interactions with Donald Trump, saying, “I have had my share of spats with Donald Trump over the years, and he’s had a lot of lame tweets and bad jokes about me. Trump would prefer if women like Susan and I didn’t speak our minds and stand up to men like him. But that’s just not our style.”

The letter reads:

While I could never imagine running for political office myself, I admire and I support strong women who do. I’m proud to be supporting Susan Platt to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

After the election on November 8, more than 10,000 women have stepped forward and committed to running for office. We need strong candidates like Susan who will stand up to Donald Trump and his cronies as they try to take away health insurance from millions of Americans and cut off funding for Planned Parenthood.

I have had my share of spats with Donald Trump over the years, and he’s had a lot of lame tweets and bad jokes about me. Trump would prefer if women like Susan and I didn’t speak our minds and stand up to men like him. But that’s just not our style.

Susan has dedicated much of her life to empowering and electing more women. She served as Chief of Staff to former Vice President Joe Biden, and she started The Farm Team and Emerge Virginia, organizations that trained women on how to be successful candidates. Now, she’s taking her own advice by running for Lieutenant Governor, and she could make history this year. Virginia has never had a woman as Governor or Lieutenant Governor — and I think 2017 is the time to change that.

When I heard about Susan’s campaign, I didn’t hesitate. I jumped right in and made a financial contribution to her campaign. I know that her election this year would go a long way to fighting back against Donald Trump’s agenda.

Thanks for your support,

Rosie O’Donnell