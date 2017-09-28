 jump to example.com

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #TakeaKnee

Published Thursday, Sep. 28, 2017, 3:46 pm

 

Chris Graham talks #TakeaKnee, and the intersection of sports and politics.

 

Listen


 

Watch


 

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, Va., that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics and culture in Virginia.

With a degree in political science from UVA, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

From 2009-2014, Chris was the play-by-play voice of the Waynesboro Generals, a team competing in the Valley Baseball League, a premier college summer baseball league affiliated with Major League Baseball and the NCAA.

Chris is currently in his second season as a color commentator for ESPN3 broadcasts of VMI college baseball games, and has served as the radio play-by-play voice for VMI football for the past two seasons, in 2015 and 2016.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla.

Chris also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s Night of the Legends live pay-per-view event in 2011.

He is also the former co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, a weekly news affairs TV show that aired from 2016-2017.

 
Discussion
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in meth trafficking ring

An assortment of area drug enforcement assets from Central Virginia came together on Sept. 21 to conduct a large scale, multi-jurisdictional operation.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops

Chris Graham and Scott German examine the still-developing FBI investigation of college basketball that has already claimed the career of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

 
Recent Posts
College football TV schedule: Week 5
Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in meth trafficking ring
UVA announces new bag, entry policies for Scott Stadium, JPJ
Census of Agriculture: Gold standard for reliable information
McAuliffe announces partnership with REI to promote Virginia Public Lands Day
New triage tool helps doctors save lives by ID’ing patients at great risk
Sen. Warner’s CHRONIC Care Act passes Senate
Researchers discover compounds that could decrease fungal infection in lungs
HHS Office of Minority Health awards Virginia Department of Health to address opioids
Herring, City of Richmond launch Respect Richmond anti-violence campaign
Teen first in Virginia to receive cancer gene therapy in UVA clinical trial
American Sports Betting Coalition details benefits of legalized sports betting at Capitol Hill briefing
Astraea to invest $1 million to expand startup IT operation in Charlottesville
Augusta County Economic Development receives IEDC award
Traffic signal upgrades in Shenandoah Valley begin Thursday
Waynesboro Public Schools to celebrate Walk to School Week Oct. 2-6
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 