Staunton Police seek help locating missing teen

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing.

Nimajae Logan is a 17-year-old black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 foot 8 inches and 177 pound. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, navy blue shorts, and wearing Crocs brand shoes. The juvenile was last seen on Aug. 3 around 10:30 pm in the 1000 block of Richmond Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.