Staunton Police seek assault suspect

The Staunton Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Hale Hodge. Hodge is wanted for felonious assault by acid/explosive/fire and misdemeanor assault and battery on a family member.

Hodge is described as a white male, 28 years of age, 6’4”, approximately 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on the morning of Jan. 18, 2017 in Staunton, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a hat and boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hodge is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.