Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

Schuylar A. Lotts, 22, is being held on bond at Middle River Regional Jail on 37 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, 37 felony counts of possession of a Schedule II narcotic, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II narcotic.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office Drug Enforcement Section in partnership with the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department, the Buena Vista Police Department, and the United Parcel Service (UPS) Security Division.

The investigation was prompted by an emerging pattern of thefts of numerous parcels shipped from a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Pharmacy. The investigation revealed the parcels being shipped from Veteran Affairs pharmacies in Virginia and West Virginia to patients in Central Virginia were being compromised by Lotts, who was employed at a UPS facility in Fishersville, Va. Lotts was responsible for the theft of approximately 3,500 Oxycodone tablets, valued at $35,000, of 37 known patients.

The Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, the Staunton Police Department, the Waynesboro Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.