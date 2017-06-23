 jump to example.com

Staunton to host 1,600 cyclists for Bike VA Tour

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 5:13 pm

Nearly 1,600 cyclists from the region and the nation will descend on Staunton this Monday for the annual Bike Virginia Tour, a cycling festival spanning six days that takes bike enthusiasts to some of Virginia’s most picturesque and historic destinations.

staunton bike va tourThe City of Staunton partnering with Bike Virginia this year to host the tour group and serve as a headquarters location for the second half of the festival. This year’s tour takes riders from Buena Vista to Staunton, beginning at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and culminating in Staunton Monday through Wednesday.

The City, with the authorization and support of the Economic Development Authority, is transforming a portion of the Staunton Crossing campus into a base campsite for 700 cyclists, where they will camp by RV or tent.

 

City Preparations for the Event

Several City departments — including Economic Development, Community Development, Fire and Rescue, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Tourism — made provisions at Staunton Crossing for the event, including the setup of running water and electricity. Parks and Recreation and Public Works crews were especially instrumental in preparing the site for the tour group. Kjellstrom & Lee Construction, a key sponsor, will provide electric service.

Staunton City Schools will provide transportation, operating a school bus on a continuous loop from noon to 8 p.m. each day to bring riders downtown to enjoy shopping, eateries and the cultural and historical features of the city.

Riders will choose from several bike routes selected by Bike Virginia, which will be open to participants from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.each day. Participating cyclists will be accessing the Staunton Crossing campus through a rear entry and exit point at 300 North Frontier Drive. Each morning, cyclists will depart between 7 and 9 a.m. and return later in the afternoon.

While the City doesn’t anticipate a substantial interruption in traffic patterns, motorists traveling near the campsite or along the tour’s bike routes are encouraged to be on the lookout for cyclists and to be considerate and cautious.

 

About Bike Virginia

According to Bike Virginia, the tour draws visitors from all over to the Commonwealth every June to enjoy 300 to 400 miles of bicycling in rural Virginia. With up to 2,000 participants, the group significantly boosts Virginia’s tourism economy, spending more than $1.1 million in less than a week.

The average age of a participating cyclist is 54, and the group is composed of 75 percent men and 25 percent women. Half of the participants come from Northern Virginia and the rest from all over the United States and beyond. For more information about Bike Virginia, visit www.bikevirginia.org.

Discussion
 
