Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Feb. 19-23

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 10 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures as needed for inspection of bridges over CSX Railroad west of Covington. February 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Cowpasture River Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for bridge inspection over CSX Railroad between Route 630 and Route 636. February 21, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 311 and Route 717 for Dunlap Creek bridge maintenance. February 19-23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder and pothole repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Occasional flagging operations as needed near Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and I-64 for intersection improvements. Estimated project completion summer 2018.

(NEW) Route 850 (North Mountain Road) – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Simpson Creek near Rockbridge county line. February 19-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger-controlled shoulder closures for shoulder repairs and pothole repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane closures for brush removal between Route 682 (Charger Lane) and Route 649 (Grandview Road). February 19 to March 2, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Various roads – Brush cutting and pothole repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Brush cutting and pothole repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exits 195, 200 and 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along on- and off-ramps for shoulder repairs. February 20 to 22, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, tree removal, brush cutting, pothole repairs, shoulder repairs and pipe replacement. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, tree removal, pothole repairs, brush cutting, grading, shoulder repairs and pipe replacement. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 99, eastbound – Right shoulder closures on ramps to and from Route 250 for bridge maintenance. Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through March 1.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Exit 213 (Route 11/Greenville), northbound off-ramp – Brief off-ramp closures as needed February 20 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. for blasting operations at adjacent construction site. Detour using exit 217, then follow I-81 southbound to exit 213.

(NEW) Exit 222 (Route 250, Staunton), northbound off-ramp – Right shoulder closure for utility work. February 19 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) – Right shoulder closures on ramps to and from eastbound I-64 for bridge maintenance. Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through March 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for roadway and utility work. Route 912 and Route 660 will serve as detour routes through spring 2018. Residents and school buses will have access to Route 610 with flagger traffic control.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge replacement. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over Hawksbill Creek just south of Elkton. Through March 23, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed to all traffic (including pedestrians and bicycles) south of Route 257 during bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 867 (North River Road) – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for bridge work at Pleasant Run. Watch for construction traffic entering/leaving work zone. Through March 3, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Through April 30, 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2018.

Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control for bridge repairs over Cedar Creek at Shenandoah/Frederick county line. Through March 9 from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Brush cutting Tuesday-Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed to through traffic just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Various roads – Pothole patching and brush cutting Tuesday-Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 48/55 (Wardensville Pike/John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for bridge repairs over Cedar Creek at Frederick/Shenandoah county line. Through March 9, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Daylight hours Monday – Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Occasional flagger-controlled traffic through June 2018 due to construction activities at Shenandoah River bridge. Restriction on trucks over 30 feet in length remains in place between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road).

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Daylight hours Monday – Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

