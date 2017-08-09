Staunton Augusta Art Center hosts art opening on Friday
Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 7:30 am
Staunton Augusta Art Center will mark the opening of two concurrent exhibitions of photography on Friday at 5 p.m.
The exhibits are Transmutations, by Scott F. Smith, and Southern Exposure, by Jon Parks
While both are masters of photography with many years of professional work, these two artists have composed bodies of work that are completely different from one another.
Scott Smith pushes his craft to the limit by “transforming simple materials – paper, ice, and stone – into free compositions that are more suggestive than descriptive.” He uses light and texture in the most unique ways to create “images that allude to something organic… rather that ethereal or purely abstract.”
Jon Parks’ body of work, on the other hand, is grounded in his ability to capture the essence of the rural folk he photographs on film which he prints from his own black and white negatives. He does not crop or manipulate his photographs for any reason. He has learned that “the magic truly only happens once.”
The exhibit will run through September 16. Routine gallery hours are 10-5 weekdays and 10-4 Saturday. There is no charge to attend the opening reception or to visit the galleries.
