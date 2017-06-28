State employees get free admission to Yves Saint Laurent exhibition at VMFA

Every state employee of the Commonwealth of Virginia can receive free admission to Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style, the acclaimed exhibition on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts until August 27, 2017.

Admission to VMFA’s permanent collection is free every day of the year; some special exhibitions, such as Yves Saint Laurent, require a fee.

“The VMFA is a cultural icon in our Commonwealth, and we want to give every state employee the option to experience this spectacular Yves Saint Laurent exhibition and take advantage of the other amazing works of art in the museum during their visit,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Yves Saint Laurent showcases how our exceptional state art museum continues to develop and offer outstanding exhibitions that allow us to learn about different styles of art and cultures. We don’t want any of our employees to miss this amazing opportunity.”

Drawn from the unparalleled collection of the Paris-based Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent and other private collections, Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the lifetime achievement of Saint Laurent, one of history’s most radical and influential fashion designers. The VMFA exhibition recreates the fast-paced sights and sounds of the fashion runway.

“Since the May 6 opening, we have welcomed Virginians and international guests to spend time in these galleries and discover the unparalleled talent and vision of Yves Saint Laurent,” said Alex Nyerges, VMFA Director.“The comments we hear from visitors after their gallery experience underscore that this exhibition inspires creativity. Part of its appeal is that it allows us to appreciate the designer’s innovation and pioneering spirit to push through obstacles and achieve his dream. As we look to the extended July 4th holiday and beyond, we invite our colleagues across Virginia to come visit VMFA as part of their summer activities.”

To claim their free ticket, state employees only need to present their employee identification card at the Visitor Services desk in the VMFA lobby. Their family members can purchase tickets at a 20 percent discount. Regular ticket prices are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for college students and children ages 7-17. Tickets are free for VMFA members and children ages 6 and younger.

As part of this special offer, state employees can present their employee identification card for a 10 percent discount on purchases in Best Café, Amuse restaurant, and the VMFA Shop until August 27, 2017.

About Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style

Featuring 100 examples of haute couture and ready-to-wear garments–some never shown publicly before–this exhibition reveals Saint Laurent’s artistic genius, as well as his working process, and the sources of his design inspiration. VMFA is the only East Coast venue for the exhibition, which has been organized by the Seattle Art Museum in partnership with the Paris-based Fondation.

Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style is curated by Florence Müller, the Denver Art Museum’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Curator of Fashion, in collaboration with Chiyo Ishikawa, Seattle Art Museum’s Deputy Director of Art and Curator of European Painting and Sculpture. Barry Shifman, VMFA’s Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Decorative Arts, 1890 to the present, is the organizing curator for VMFA.

Sponsorship for Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style

Sponsors include Northern Trust, the Julia Louise Reynolds Fund, Teri Craig Miles, Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, First Tennessee Bank, Julia and Tunnicliff Fox Charitable Trust, Dr. and Mrs. William Jackson Frable, Floyd and Helga Gottwald, McGue Millhiser Family Trust, Norfolk Southern Corporation, the Virginia Sargeant Reynolds Foundation, Deborah and Thomas Valentine, and The Winebow Group.

Programming for Yves Saint Laurent:

The Perfection of Style

For general information and reservations, contact Visitor Services: 804.340.1400 or info@vmfa.museum.

Film

Belle de Jour (1967; Directed by Luis Buñuel)

With Dr. Michael Taylor, VMFA Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art and Education

Fri, June 23 | 6:30 – 9 pm | Leslie Cheek Theater | $8 (VMFA Members $5)

Catherine Deneuve, star of this 1967 film that exemplifies the Surrealist brand of mystery, has been noted as the muse of Yves Saint Laurent. Luis Buñuel, the “Father of Cinema Surrealism,” directed this study of a bourgeois housewife who loses herself in fantasies and, by all appearances, spends her days as a high-end call girl. YSL designed Ms. Deneuve’s outfits. The film was the first in color and biggest hit for Buñuel.

Yves Saint Laurent: His Life and Times (2003; Directed by David Teboul)

Sun, July 23 | 1 pm | Free, no registration required

Gallery Program

How…do you turn a sketch into a garment?

With Johann Stegmeir, Associate Professor of Theatre and Dance, University of Richmond

Wed, July 26 | 11 am – noon | Reynolds Lecture Hall | Free, tickets required

Yves Saint Laurent was the first couturier, or creator of one-of-a-kind garments, to revolutionize his designs and business by creating “rive-gauche” or ready-to-wear pieces. Explore how he made this possible by watching Johann Stegmeir take an idea and turn it into a wearable garment using two different construction processes: patterning and draping.

Gallery Talks

3 in 30 Tour: Yves Saint Laurent, Art Deco, and Collection Treasures

With Barry Shifman, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator, Decorative Arts 1890 – Present

Tue, July 11 | 11 – 11:30 am | Free, no registration required | or

Thu, July 13 | 6:30 – 7 pm | Free, no registration required

Yves Saint Laurent and his partner, Pierre Bergé, were important collectors of Paris Art Deco objects. Many Art Deco works of art in the Sydney and Frances Lewis Collection relate to those acquired by Saint Laurent and Bergé. This 3 in 30 will explore a number of objects at VMFA that highlight the Art Deco style.

About the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia, is one of the largest comprehensive art museums in the United States. VMFA, which opened in 1936, is a state agency and privately endowed educational institution. Its purpose is to collect, preserve, exhibit, and interpret art, and to encourage the study of the arts. Through the Office of Statewide Partnerships program, the museum offers curated exhibitions, arts-related audiovisual programs, symposia, lectures, conferences, and workshops by visual and performing artists. In addition to presenting a wide array of special exhibitions, the museum provides visitors with the opportunity to experience a global collection of art that spans more than 5,000 years. VMFA’s permanent holdings encompass more than 35,000 artworks, including the largest public collection of Fabergé outside of Russia, the finest collection of Art Nouveau outside of Paris, and one of the nation’s finest collections of American art. VMFA is home to important collections of English silver and Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, British sporting, and modern and contemporary art, as well as renowned South Asian, Himalayan, and African art. In May 2010, VMFA opened its doors to the public after a transformative expansion, the largest in its 80-year history. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is the only art museum in the United States open 365 days a year with free general admission. For additional information, telephone 804-340-1400 or visit www.vmfa.museum.

