Stable Craft Brewing to debut Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series
Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, 1:16 pm
During the months of January, February, March and April, Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County will be hosting a unique twist to traditional craft beer dinners.
The Stable Craft Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series will turn the craft beer dinner into an engaging evening designed to enliven your spirits, as well as your tastebuds. Enjoy an evening out with family and friends and take part in the interactive dinner experience.
Dinners will feature a themed three-course dinner paired with Stable Craft Beers. Menus and pairings to be announced.
Join Stable Craft Brewing as we pair up with Bob Lunger and his zany acting troupe a “A Fool’s Folly” for this one-of-a-kind interactive experience.
Please note that these performances are geared to an adult audience with subject matter that may be unsuitable for young ears.
Dinner Tickets: $55 per person
Purchase tickets online through Paypal and present receipt at the door or purchase tickets directly at Stable Craft Brewing. Advance purchase recommended.
Events/Dates
- January 28th 5-8pm: Birthday Party Fit for a King!
- February 18th 5-8pm: Inaugural Presidential Roast
- March 18th 5-8pm: St. Patty’s Pot o’ Gold
- April 1st 5-9pm: Cosmic Craftcon
Make It a Weekend Getaway: Hampton Inn and Suites of Fishersville is located 7 miles from Stable Craft Brewing and features an indoor swimming pool, spacious guest rooms and complimentary breakfast. Make it a winter weekend get-away.
Address: 15 Foursquare Ln, Fishersville, VA 22939
Phone: (540) 213-9500
Book Your Stay!
