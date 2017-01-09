Stable Craft Brewing to debut Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series

During the months of January, February, March and April, Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County will be hosting a unique twist to traditional craft beer dinners.

The Stable Craft Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series will turn the craft beer dinner into an engaging evening designed to enliven your spirits, as well as your tastebuds. Enjoy an evening out with family and friends and take part in the interactive dinner experience.

Dinners will feature a themed three-course dinner paired with Stable Craft Beers. Menus and pairings to be announced.

Join Stable Craft Brewing as we pair up with Bob Lunger and his zany acting troupe a “A Fool’s Folly” for this one-of-a-kind interactive experience.

Please note that these performances are geared to an adult audience with subject matter that may be unsuitable for young ears.

Dinner Tickets: $55 per person

Purchase tickets online through Paypal and present receipt at the door or purchase tickets directly at Stable Craft Brewing. Advance purchase recommended.

Events/Dates

January 28th 5-8pm: Birthday Party Fit for a King!

February 18th 5-8pm: Inaugural Presidential Roast

March 18th 5-8pm: St. Patty’s Pot o’ Gold

April 1st 5-9pm: Cosmic Craftcon

Make It a Weekend Getaway: Hampton Inn and Suites of Fishersville is located 7 miles from Stable Craft Brewing and features an indoor swimming pool, spacious guest rooms and complimentary breakfast. Make it a winter weekend get-away.

Address: 15 Foursquare Ln, Fishersville, VA 22939

Phone: (540) 213-9500

Book Your Stay!