Stable Craft Brewing announces 2018 Wilderness Series

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The new Stable Craft Brewing Wilderness Series will combine two things that runners love: scenic views and tasty brews.

“Work up a sweat in the road race, then cool down back at the brewery with one of our signature beers,” said Craig Nargi, the owner of Stable Craft Brewing, which is partnering with Augusta County in presenting the Wilderness Series.

The county announced last week that Stable Craft Brewing had been awarded a $3,000 grant through the Augusta County Tourism Grant program.

Stable Craft was one of four granted awards through the program – along with White’s Wayside, Jam Fish Music Festival and Red Wing Roots Music Festival.

“Augusta County was extremely impressed by this year’s applications for the tourism grant program,” said Tracy Pyles, chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “The award winners have strong potential to promote other tourism partners in the county, as well as attract new tourists to our area.”

The road races in the Wilderness Series, which kicks off next March, are expected to draw runners from throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

“The two are a natural fit. Runners are always on the lookout for new places to run, and craft breweries like Stable Craft provide great natural scenery, in addition to something to do when the race is over,” said Wilderness Series organizer Woody Elliot, who has more than a decade of experience creating fun, challenging races for the likes of Devils Backbone Brewing Company and the Virginia State Parks.

Award-winning Stable Craft brewer Christopher Fann is creating five unique, out-of-bounds beers for the Wilderness Series, which is set to launch in September.

“The goal with the special brews on tap is to provide that extra bit of incentive to get through that last mile and get back to the Stable,” Fann said.