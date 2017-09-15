Speaker Howell on Anthem remaining in Virginia exchange

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) comments Friday following the announcement that Anthem will remain in the individual insurance exchange in 68 Virginia counties.

“Several members of the House of Delegates have spent the last few days working closely with Anthem and I am pleased to see the announcement that they will remain in the Virginia exchange, ensuring that every county has access to at least one insurance provider in 2018. This is a positive step, and we are grateful to Anthem for their continued service to our Commonwealth. They have long been a productive corporate citizen, and this decision is a testament to their strong commitment to Virginia and its people.

“Unfortunately, this is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. The Affordable Care Act is collapsing, and Congress owes the American people a solution.”