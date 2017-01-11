 jump to example.com

Speaker Howell announces new transparency resources

Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 11:40 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

bill howellVirginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell announced today that a video archive of House floor sessions is now available for the 2017 Session.  The new archive, available from the Virginia General Assembly website, will allow the public and all interested persons to view the floor proceedings of the House during the 2017 Session on demand.

“The House of Delegates continues to build on our past efforts to be open, transparent and accessible,” said Speaker Howell (R-Stafford).  “Our proven record of well-planned and effective technology solutions not only assist the public, media and all who are interested in the people’s business, but also enable them to be better informed about our legislative proceedings.  I look forward to continuing to build on these ideas and initiatives in systematic manner. I want to thank House Clerk Paul Nardo and the entire House Information Technology staff for their hard work creating this system.”

Starting today, each day’s House floor proceedings will be available on the General Assembly website within a few hours of session adjourning for the day.  The House also has created a search feature that will allow viewers to search by bill or by member.  Archived video can be found on the House video streaming page, accessible from the Homepage as well as from the Quick Links tab in the Members and Session section of the website.

The new transparency resources advance an already strong record of institutional process reforms made by Republicans over the years, including: using social media and list-serve functionality to provide additional ways for citizens to receive notice of committee and subcommittee meetings; releasing public House committee agendas that are interactive; and allowing the public to choose the information about bills they wish to view and export.  For the 2017 Session that starts today, information about the issues currently being discussed in a committee and subcommittee meeting will be available on these public agendas as well as other useful information.

Since Howell became Speaker in 2003, the House of Delegates also has maintained or instituted a number of institutional or process reforms:

  • Maintained proportional party representation on House committees;
  • Instituted bill limits for short, 46-day legislative sessions;
  • Ended the practice of holding committee meetings at member’s desk in the House chamber;
  • Directed subcommittee actions be displayed on the Legislative Information System;
  • Required any legislation being voted on by the full House to be available on the Legislative Information System prior to action by the House;
  • Established a 48-hour public review period for the budget conference report prior to action by the House; and
  • Reverted over $5 million budgetary savings to the state general fund.
Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra brings silent film era back: Appearing at Wayne on Jan. 22

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, coming to Waynesboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., will take the Wayne Theatre back to its roots in silent film.

GAPP teen video contest promotes substance-free living

The deadline for local teens to enter a video contest promoting alcohol- and drug-free living is coming up at the end of the month.

City of Staunton seeking public input on downtown parking

The City of Staunton has commissioned a parking study, which is scheduled to begin this month.

Stable Craft Brewing to debut Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series

Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County will be hosting a unique twist to traditional craft beer dinners.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 