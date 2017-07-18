Social network resume: Your professional profile

Did you know you could create a social network resume?

A decade ago, a resume was as easy as essay writing and contained only what you wanted your employer to see. Now that Internet has integrated into all aspects of our lives, a simple thing like your social profile can bring your ambition to naught. Just imagine your employer having a glimpse at your social media profile during an interview and seeing your drunken selfies. You may not think it’s very likely, but in fact, viewing social network profiles is one of the methods of candidates selection. And it’s not just about the photos; there are lots of other aspects that may affect an employer’s opinion about you as a job applicant.

1. Smart goals: which social media should you choose?

First of all, think of which one of many social networks will work best as your online resume. There are 2 billion social media users worldwide, the most popular social network being Facebook.

It’s quite likely that an HR specialist who will consider your CV will look into your Facebook profile, and if you don’t have a Facebook account or in case it doesn’t look very appealing, your potential employer may have doubts about you. Besides, there are job offers posted straight on Facebook, and if you contact a person who posts such a job offer, this person will definitely view your profile. So pay special attention to what you post on your social network account: some pieces of your expressive writing may lower your chances to get a dream job.

2. Photos and videos

What’s the first thing a person sees when he or she opens your social network profile? That’s right, your userpic. Needless to say, there has to be your face on your userpic — not your cat’s, not your favorite movie hero’s. Just choose a presentable photo out of your personal collection (or ask someone to take a photo of you), make sure that your face can be seen clearly.

It’s also important that you use your real name in your social media profile, not a silly nickname.

View the photos you have posted in your profile so far. Delete all the photos that you think will negatively affect your chances to get the position you want. The same concerns the videos you’ve downloaded. Do you have any doubts as to which ones must be removed? Ask yourself which photos and videos you could easily show to your parents without feeling embarrassed – those are the ones you can safely keep in your account.

3. Personal information

Another aspect that’s about as important is your personal information. This has to meet the same requirements: it must be concise, discreet and (what’s the most important) true. It’s not that you can’t flatter yourself a bit or hide something you wouldn’t like them to see, mind. Just mention some things that can tell a lot about your social and professional skills without going into autobiography format.

In case you were employed before, specify your job experience in the corresponding field and add some details about what exactly you did and what kind of responsibilities you had. Keep it straight to the point; there’s no need to flaunt your writing skills just yet. Do you speak any foreign languages? Don’t forget to mention that too.

Next, specify your contact details and try to make sure they are updated regularly. Your potential employer will need them in case they want to contact you.

Provide a list of your hobbies and interests, but keep in mind that it would be better to leave fields like “political views” and “religious beliefs” empty.

4. News feed

Your newsfeed page must be an integral part of your profile and look just as discreet: no provocative content. Of course, no one will waste time viewing all the newsfeed postings, but make sure that there are no doubtful reposts among 20-30 last postings.

A few simple steps will make your Facebook profile as appealing to your potential employer as a well-rounded resume would be. Don’t disregard this possibility as it may significantly increase your chances to get the job you really want. To get extra help in resume writing visit customwritingbee.com