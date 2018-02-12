Smartly containing the cloud increases computing efficiency, Virginia Tech researchers find in first-of-its-kind study

Not too long ago booting up a computer meant there was time for a lengthy coffee break even before the workday started. For a decade now though, thanks to the cloud, computers have accessed information from virtual machines that exist in the ether, allowing software to launch quickly on demand.

Now, in a first-of-its kind study funded by IBM and the National Science Foundation, Virginia Tech researchers have discovered ways to further improve computing efficiency using management tools for cloud-based light-weight virtual machine replacements called containers — frameworks that allow the microservices that power data retrieval from the ether — to deploy in a more agile manner.

The research team will present their findings in Oakland, California, at FAST’18, the 16th USENIX Conference on File and Storage Technologies in February.

Unlike the software-heavy virtual machines, containers share the core of the underlying operating system, which enables faster deployment of software programs without diminishing performance.

"Containers are just now being studied as part of the cloud infrastructure, but our research indicates that how they function in the cloud is critical to developing and distributing future computer systems that maximize efficiency," said Ali Anwar, lead author on the paper that details the research and a Ph.D. candidate in Virginia Tech's Department of Computer Science in the College of Engineering.







The study was a collaboration with IBM and offers a large-scale survey of the commonly used container management framework known as Docker, a platform that facilitates the deployment of microservices by providing a registry service that acts as a central repository for software components focusing on specific functionalities called images. When users want to publish their images, the registry makes them accessible to others.