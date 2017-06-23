Sinkhole repairs causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County is closed due to a sinkhole near mile marker 212.6. This location is between exit 213 at Route 11 in the Greenville area of Augusta County and exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County.

Contractors began repairs this morning. Motorists can expect significant delays on southbound I-81 during repair operations, which are expected to continue throughout the day. Related congestion is also anticipated on Route 11 in this area

Interstate maintenance crews discovered the sinkhole next to the right shoulder of southbound I-81 Thursday afternoon. Overnight rains widened the hole to the area underneath the paved shoulder of the interstate.

Repairs involve hole excavation which determines the size of the hole and stability of the surrounding ground. The sinkhole will be back-filled and any needed repairs to the roadway will be made before the right lane reopens to traffic.

All work is weather permitting.

