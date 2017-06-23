 jump to example.com

Sinkhole repairs causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 10:00 am

The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County is closed due to a sinkhole near mile marker 212.6. This location is between exit 213 at Route 11 in the Greenville area of Augusta County and exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County.

interstate 81Contractors began repairs this morning. Motorists can expect significant delays on southbound I-81 during repair operations, which are expected to continue throughout the day. Related congestion is also anticipated on Route 11 in this area

Interstate maintenance crews discovered the sinkhole next to the right shoulder of southbound I-81 Thursday afternoon. Overnight rains widened the hole to the area underneath the paved shoulder of the interstate.

Repairs involve hole excavation which determines the size of the hole and stability of the surrounding ground.  The sinkhole will be back-filled and any needed repairs to the roadway will be made before the right lane reopens to traffic.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.  The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

