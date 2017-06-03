 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation

Published Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017, 11:29 am

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics announced 10 public land recreation areas across the country that demonstrate successful Leave No Trace ethics and showcase strong organizational commitment to the promotion of outdoor skills, ethics and stewardship that help preserve and protect their natural landscape for generations to come.

shenandoah national parkThe new Gold Standard designation is part of The Center’s Leave No Trace in Every Park initiative that recognizes outdoor spaces demonstrating the highest standard of practicing and promoting Leave No Trace ethics. The 10 areas named will now ultimately act as models for other public lands across the country to emulate.

The following areas will receive the designation in 2017:

  1. San Juan Islands National Monument – Lopez Island, Washington
  2. Knob Noster State Park – Knob Noster, Missouri
  3. New River Gorge National River – Glen Jean, West Virginia
  4. Isle Royale National Park – Houghton, Michigan
  5. Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area – Sand Springs, Georgia
  6. Coconino National Forest – Flagstaff, Arizona
  7. Cheaha State Park – Delta, Alabama
  8. Olympic National Park – Port Angelese, Washington
  9. Shenandoah National Park – Luray, Virginia
  10. Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine

“We are excited to formalize a program that recognizes the hard work and achievements that all of these public lands have made to demonstrate Leave No Trace ethics and successful implementation of our practices,” said Dana Watts Executive Director of Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. “With our Leave No Trace in Every Park campaign it’s our goal to award all outdoor areas across the country with the Gold Standard designation to ensure the beauty of our landscapes are preserved for the future.”

The new program was developed thanks to a generous donation by KEEN and their support of the Leave No Trace in Every Park initiative. Each of these areas underwent a rigorous application process to be named a Gold Standard Site and were ultimately selected based on combinations the following criteria:

  • A history of successfully implementing Leave No Trace Outdoor skills and ethics into management, programming, outreach and education efforts at their sites
  • Have staff formally trained in Leave No Trace.
  • Post Leave No Trace signage throughout trailheads, visitor centers and campgrounds as well as Leave No Trace language and messaging included in pamphlets, maps and other distributed materials for visitors
  • Offer Leave No Trace interpretative programs including ranger talks, campfire events and trail outings to its visitors

“At Acadia National Park, we strive to provide all of our visitors with the best possible programs and resources from Leave No Trace to instill the importance of responsibly recreating in the outdoors,” said Charlie Jacobi Acadia National Park Resource Specialist. “It’s an honor being recognized as a Gold Standard Site and knowing that we’re committed to keeping our landscape pristine while promoting Leave No Trace education.”

The 10 Gold Standard areas will benefit from additional Leave No Trace promotion and exposure that will help other public lands and recreation areas across the country adopt Leave No Trace programs and practices to ultimately achieve ‘Leave No Trace in Every Park’ across the country.

For more information on Leave No Trace in Every Park initiative and The Leave No Trace Seal of Approval visit www.lnt.org.

 

About Leave No Trace

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics in a national nonprofit organization that protects the outdoors by teaching people how to enjoy it responsibly. Their Leave No Trace in Every Park campaign incorporates Leave No Trace programs and educational opportunities nationwide including public education initiatives, interpretive materials, staff and volunteer training, onsite education, junior ranger programs and Leave No Trace Hot Spots events.  For more information, visit: www.lnt.org

