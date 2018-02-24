Shenandoah National Park announces spring opening dates

Facilities in Shenandoah National Park will begin opening in March and will continue to open throughout the spring.

Harry F. Byrd Visitor Center, located at mile 51 Skyline Drive, will continue serving visitors on weekends (weather permitting) until March 23 when the visitor center will begin operating 7 days a week. The Dickey Ridge Visitor Center, located at mile 4.6 Skyline Drive, will open 7 days a week beginning April 6.

Campgrounds will operate on the following schedule: Big Meadows Campground will open March 30; Lewis Mountain Campground will open March 30; Loft Mountain, Mathews Arm and Dundo Group campgrounds will open May 2.

Elkwallow, Pinnacles, South River, and Dundo Picnic Grounds are currently open. The remaining picnic grounds will operate as follows: Big Meadows will open March 30; Lewis Mountain will open March 30; and Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds will open April 6.

Concessioner-operated restaurants, lodges, and associated facilities will operate as follows: Lewis Mountain Cabins/Campstore will open March 16; Skyland Resort will open March 22; Big Meadows Wayside and Big Meadows Shower/Laundry will open March 29; Loft Mountain Wayside will open March 29; Elkwallow Wayside will open March 30; Skyland Stables will open April 6; Loft Mountain Campstore/Shower/Laundry will open May 2; Big Meadows Lodge will open May 9.

For more information about planning a trip to Shenandoah National Park go to http://www.nps.gov/shen or call the park at (540) 999-3500.





