Shenandoah National Park 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program now accepting applications
Published Friday, May. 5, 2017, 7:23 am
Front Page » Events » Shenandoah National Park 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program now accepting applications
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Over the last century, national parks have inspired artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands. The Artist-in-Residence program is a way in which artists can continue to do so today.
Shenandoah National Park’s Artist-in-Residence program will offer two residencies this year. During each residency, one selected artist will have the opportunity to live, work, and contemplate the wonders of Shenandoah. The residencies will take place during a two-week period in the months of June and August 2017. The works completed during the program will serve, through the vision of the selected artists, to deepen the understanding and appreciation of Shenandoah National Park.
Entries will be accepted for the 2017 program in two phases. Applications for the June residency will be accepted until Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Applications for the August residency will be accepted from Monday, May 15, 2017 through Monday, June 5, 2017.
More information about the Artist–in-Residence program, and application, can be found on the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/shen/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm. Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion