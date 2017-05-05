Shenandoah National Park 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program now accepting applications

Over the last century, national parks have inspired artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands. The Artist-in-Residence program is a way in which artists can continue to do so today.

Shenandoah National Park’s Artist-in-Residence program will offer two residencies this year. During each residency, one selected artist will have the opportunity to live, work, and contemplate the wonders of Shenandoah. The residencies will take place during a two-week period in the months of June and August 2017. The works completed during the program will serve, through the vision of the selected artists, to deepen the understanding and appreciation of Shenandoah National Park.

Entries will be accepted for the 2017 program in two phases. Applications for the June residency will be accepted until Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Applications for the August residency will be accepted from Monday, May 15, 2017 through Monday, June 5, 2017.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program, and application, can be found on the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/shen/ supportyourpark/artist-in- residence.htm. Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.