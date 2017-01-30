Senate Democrats stand against revenge porn
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
This morning, on a 11-3-1 vote, the Senate Courts of Justice Committee passed Senator Jennifer Wexton (D-Loudoun)’s bill, SB 1210, to create a civil cause of action against individuals who knowingly capture nude images or video of non-consenting victims, so-called revenge porn.
SB 1210 creates a civil cause of action against individuals who knowingly and intentionally create any videographic or still image of any nonconsenting person who is nude, clad in undergarments, or in a state of undress or capture an image of a person’s intimate parts or undergarments when those captured parts or undergarments would not otherwise be visible to the general public.
The bill provides that compensatory and punitive damages may be awarded.
Said Senator Wexton, “This legislation is an important step towards addressing the perverse rape culture that far too often goes ignored. Victims of these kinds of sexual exploitation suffer irreparable harm and must be able to petition courts for compensatory and punitive damages.”
Said Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke), “We must work to keep Virginians safe from sexual exploitation and abuse. Capturing lewd materials without consent is unacceptable and victims must have judicial recourses available to them. That is why I am proud to support this bill.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion