 jump to example.com

Senate Democrats on Obamacare: Why rush to repeal?

Published Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, 10:38 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

congressU.S. Senator Tim Kaine led a group of moderate Senate Democrats urging Republican congressional leadership to discuss meaningful improvements to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) before rushing to fast-track a repeal of the landmark health care law that would strip 30 million Americans of health care insurance.

In a letter sent to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Health Education Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, and Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, the senators cited their prior support of bipartisan reforms to the ACA and their willingness to work together in order to avoid an outright repeal of the law that would increase health care costs, hurt middle class families, and cause irreparable damage to the American health care system.

“We know there is more to do to improve the health care system in our country and agree that there are serious challenges that must be addressed,” the Senators wrote. “We have supported commonsense changes and improvements to the Affordable Care Act to ensure affordability and access for more Americans and have been ready and willing to work with anyone to improve the existing law for our constituents.”

“We remain committed to improving the ACA, and we urge you to work with us now—to increase affordability for families, protect communities, help small businesses, and continue important protections for the most vulnerable,” the Senators continued.  “But by pushing an immediate repeal through a partisan reconciliation process, we won’t have the opportunity to work together and build on common ground. By moving forward with no plan in place for the future of our health care system, those who support repeal assume the responsibility of mitigating the unnecessary and avoidable chaos this will create.”

Joining Kaine on today’s letter were Senators Michael Bennet, Tom Carper, Chris Coons, Joe Donnelly, Maggie Hassan, Heidi Heitkamp, Angus King, Amy Klobuchar, Claire McCaskill, Gary Peters, Jeanne Shaheen and Mark Warner.

 

The letter

The Honorable Mitch McConnell
The Honorable Lamar Alexander
The Honorable Orrin Hatch

Dear Leader McConnell, Chairman Alexander, and Chairman Hatch:

We write to express our concerns with the plans to use a fast-track budget process to repeal the Affordable Care Act in the coming weeks.  Repealing this law will have immediate negative impacts on the people we represent and the economy as a whole. While we believe improvements are needed to ensure high-quality health care is affordable for all Americans, we cannot afford to make a mistake that will lead to the loss of health care for our constituents.

We know there is more to do to improve the health care system in our country and agree that there are serious challenges that must be addressed. We have supported commonsense changes and improvements to the Affordable Care Act to ensure affordability and access for more Americans and have been ready and willing to work with anyone to improve the existing law for our constituents.  The American people deserve a constructive bipartisan conversation about improvements we know need to be made to our health care system, and that will require time for the two sides to work together. Any proposed changes must protect the parts of law that have helped our constituents access critically needed health care.

Unfortunately, outright repeal means that an estimated 30 million people would lose their health coverage, doubling the rate of uninsured, endangering our constituents’ access to needed health care services, and exposing them and their families to new financial risks if they become ill. The vast majority—eighty-two percent—of those who would become uninsured are in working families.

The negative impacts would be felt across the health care system by consumers, states, and health care providers even if there is a delay and repeal does not fully take effect for several years. States would very likely see their individual insurance markets begin to unravel quickly due to uncertainty that would drive insurers to either leave the market or raise premiums significantly.  The Urban Institute estimates that 4.3 million people are at risk for losing insurance right away, and this cycle would only accelerate once the marketplace subsidies are repealed, making coverage much less affordable for people with modest incomes.  According to the American Academy of Actuaries, “Repealing major provisions of the ACA would raise immediate concerns that individual market enrollment would decline, causing the risk pools to deteriorate and premiums to become less affordable. Even if the effective date of a repeal is delayed, the threat of a deterioration of the risk pool could lead additional insurers to reconsider their participation in the individual market.”

As individuals lose health coverage, we would also expect to see a return to high uncompensated care costs, which would burden state and local governments and health care providers. Constituents in rural and underserved urban communities would be particularly hard hit given the economic importance of hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and clinics in many small towns. People who have pre-existing conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, could face new challenges in obtaining coverage and affording their care, as repeal would endanger the popular protections now provided to them in the insurance market. And repeal would hamper our ability to combat the opioid epidemic by taking away access to substance abuse treatment from millions of Americans.

We are also concerned about the impact of repeal on Medicare beneficiaries. The ACA included provisions to improve Medicare benefits by providing free coverage for some preventive benefits, such as screenings for breast and colorectal cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and closing the coverage gap in the Part D drug benefit by 2020.

In addition to taking away coverage for seniors and families, undermining the health care system through outright repeal would hurt our economy. Health care makes up one sixth of the nation’s GDP; a hasty repeal vote with no clear plan for replacing the law will inject tremendous uncertainty into the American economy. Creating that degree of uncertainty is bad for both the health care system and the economy and is likely to have negative consequences. Congress should be trying to reduce economic uncertainty, not multiply it.

We remain committed to improving the ACA, and we urge you to work with us now—to increase affordability for families, protect communities, help small businesses, and continue important protections for the most vulnerable.  But by pushing an immediate repeal through a partisan reconciliation process, we won’t have the opportunity to work together and build on common ground. By moving forward with no plan in place for the future of our health care system, those who support repeal assume the responsibility of mitigating the unnecessary and avoidable chaos this will create.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 