Sen. Warner on Trump exit from Paris Climate Agreement

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released a statement following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, which when signed in 2015 committed 195 nations to act on climate change.

“President Trump’s disappointing action today places our national security at risk, and it will harm the health and safety of Americans. It is a rejection of settled science and it poses a direct threat to Virginia’s environment, economy and way of life. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and abdicating America’s leadership role in the world is a historic mistake.”