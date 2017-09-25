Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees, released the following statement today on Senate Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“This evening, the CBO released a score concluding millions of Americans would lose healthcare under this latest partisan repeal plan. Just hours before, S&P released a report finding that the Graham-Cassidy bill would cost our country about 580,000 jobs and $240 billion in lost economic activity over the next decade. There’s a reason why this bill is opposed by non-partisan groups from every sector of the health industry, including the American Medical Association, health insurers, hospitals, patients, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. With even the center-right think tank AEI panning both this bill and the process under which it is being rammed through Congress, it is time for the Senate to put this bill aside and recognize that we must work in a bipartisan way to stabilize the health insurance markets and put in place permanent fixes to lower costs and expand health care options for Americans. I stand ready and willing to work with any Senator, Republican or Democrat, who seriously shares that goal.”

A preliminary score by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that millions would lose their insurance under this proposal. The Governor’s Office estimates that the bill’s provisions will cost Virginia an estimated $790 million to $1.2 billion over seven years. The legislation is opposed by some of the most trusted healthcare organizations, including the American Medical Association, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the AARP.