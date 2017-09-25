 jump to example.com

Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 7:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees, released the following statement today on Senate Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

mark warner“This evening, the CBO released a score concluding millions of Americans would lose healthcare under this latest partisan repeal plan. Just hours before, S&P released a report finding that the Graham-Cassidy bill would cost our country about 580,000 jobs and $240 billion in lost economic activity over the next decade. There’s a reason why this bill is opposed by non-partisan groups from every sector of the health industry, including the American Medical Association, health insurers, hospitals, patients, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. With even the center-right think tank AEI panning both this bill and the process under which it is being rammed through Congress, it is time for the Senate to put this bill aside and recognize that we must work in a bipartisan way to stabilize the health insurance markets and put in place permanent fixes to lower costs and expand health care options for Americans. I stand ready and willing to work with any Senator, Republican or Democrat, who seriously shares that goal.”

A preliminary score by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that millions would lose their insurance under this proposal. The Governor’s Office estimates that the bill’s provisions will cost Virginia an estimated $790 million to $1.2 billion over seven years. The legislation is opposed by some of the most trusted healthcare organizations, including the American Medical Association, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the AARP.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
McAuliffe honored by LGBTQ community at PrideFest
Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Absentee voting underway for November general election
Field hockey: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Pacific, 6-0
ACC Football News and Notes: Week 5
UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades
ACC football game times, TV networks for Oct. 5-7
Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week
UVA’s Benkert, Levrone lead ACC Football Player of the Week selections
Why do so many Americans lead an unhealthy lifestyle?
Food Lion Hunger Relief Day will benefit Virginians in need
Virginia Tech alum Timothy Teh named ODU game Hokie Hero
Shepherd Bliss: Cannabis cultivating re-visited
Inaugural Virginia Spirits Festival set for Saturday in Washington
Study: Truck safety technology can prevent 60K crashes each year
The documentary Mully is a must-watch
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 