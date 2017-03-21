 jump to example.com

Route 701 in Rockingham County closed Thursday for pipe replacement

Published Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017, 9:47 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationPart of Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed to through traffic on Thursday, March 23, for a pipe replacement. This closure is between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 736 (Swope Road) in the Dayton area.

Motorists who live within the work zone will have access to properties on Route 701. Signs will direct through traffic onto one of these detours:

  • Northbound drivers will take Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) north, turn left on Route 910 (Garbers Church Road), left on Route 726 (Erickson Avenue), then left on Route 33 to return to Route 701.
  • Southbound drivers will turn left on Route 702 (Old Thirty-Three Road), right on Route 33, right on Route 726, right on Route 910, then right on Route 42 to return to Route 701.

The pipe replacement is scheduled to begin about 7 a.m. on March 23 and finish by 5:30 p.m. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Comedy rules in spring production of Alfred Hitchcock spoof ‘The 39 Steps’
Shenandoah Valley Art Center events: April 2017
Better hearing with hearing aids: Wear them!
Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert features local soloists
Liberty defeats Samford, advances in CIT
ACC basketball: We choked, big time
Virginia Tech student’s determination inspires
McAuliffe signs sex-offender legislation patroned by Bell
Bridgewater’s Jessica Lam named Honorable Mention All-American
Ron Simmons announced for Night of the Superstars
Game Notes: #16 UVA and Towson meet for two-game midweek series
VPAS highlights Meals on Wheels program
Compass Shakespeare Ensemble announces 2017 MFA Festival
Wilson Fairchild returning to the Wayne Theatre on March 25
Woman charged in connection with Waynesboro runaway case
AWE seeks corporate partners to sponsor Night of the Superstars charity event
‘Real Boy’ screening at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
Two-state heroin investigation nets 11 arrests
10 things you wanted to know about reverse mortgages
OnStage Augusta presents Tenore
Cole Bockenfeld: Support single parents in Virginia
Dominion Solar for Schools program expanding
Liberty plates season-high for runs in 14-2 victory over High Point
Challenges facing nation’s greatest library focus of Augusta County Historical Society talk
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 