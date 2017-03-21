Route 701 in Rockingham County closed Thursday for pipe replacement

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Part of Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed to through traffic on Thursday, March 23, for a pipe replacement. This closure is between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 736 (Swope Road) in the Dayton area.

Motorists who live within the work zone will have access to properties on Route 701. Signs will direct through traffic onto one of these detours:

Northbound drivers will take Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) north, turn left on Route 910 (Garbers Church Road), left on Route 726 (Erickson Avenue), then left on Route 33 to return to Route 701.

Southbound drivers will turn left on Route 702 (Old Thirty-Three Road), right on Route 33, right on Route 726, right on Route 910, then right on Route 42 to return to Route 701.

The pipe replacement is scheduled to begin about 7 a.m. on March 23 and finish by 5:30 p.m. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.