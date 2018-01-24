Route 53 in Albemarle County closed overnight Tuesday for pipe replacement

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in Albemarle County will be closed between Route 732 (Milton Road) and Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) overnight Tuesday while a crew with the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces a drainage pipe that runs underneath the road.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, work will be complete and the road reopened to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, eastbound traffic should use the signed detour route: Route 732 (Milton Road) to Route 729 (Milton Road) back to Route 53. Westbound traffic will reverse the detour route.

Updates and other real-time travel information is available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.