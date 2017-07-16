Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 17-21

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Route 29 widening – Expect single lane closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). The 40 mile-per-hour speed limit remains in effect through the work zone; motorists should remain alert, use caution and follow directional signs through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – The new section of Berkmar Drive, between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive, is open to traffic. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern at the roundabouts at each end of the project and follow directional signs. The relocated entrance to Sam’s Club on Berkmar Drive just north of Hilton Heights Road is also open to traffic.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.