 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 17-21

Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 2:03 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

route 29 solutionsFor more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Route 29 widening – Expect single lane closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). The 40 mile-per-hour speed limit remains in effect through the work zone; motorists should remain alert, use caution and follow directional signs through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – The new section of Berkmar Drive, between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive, is open to traffic. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern at the roundabouts at each end of the project and follow directional signs. The relocated entrance to Sam’s Club on Berkmar Drive just north of Hilton Heights Road is also open to traffic.

(UPDATEHillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VBL walks off with 3-2 win over Cal Ripken League
Nate Reed rolls Squirrels to series split
Lime Kiln Theater presents The Infamous Stringdusters in concert
Warner on Sunday talk shows: ‘This moves our investigation to another level’
Two dead in head-on crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County
Justin Fuente breaks down Virginia Tech quarterback competition
Highland County Arts Council announces concert series
AAA: Gas prices holding steady in Virginia, Mid-Atlantic
Game Notes: Turks look to build on hot streak
Hillcats avoid sweep with 7-4 win
Potomac ends scoreless drought with 3-2 win
Virginia doing more business with small business
Staunton District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
Paul Wigand named district manager for Kroger
Study explores mobile phone use in Tanzania’s Maasai communities
Simms, Senators out-duel Coonrod, Squirrels
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 