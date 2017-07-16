Ride with Pride benefit show on Saturday

Ride with Pride will be hosting its annual Benefit Horse Show at Breezy River Stables in Verona on Saturday, July 22.

Classes begin at 9am. There will western, jumping, and flat classes. Each class is $7.00. Food will also be available. Rain date is Sunday July 23, 2017.

For more information, contact Christi Meek at 540-256-1229 or send an email to pegasusheights@hotmail.com.

All proceeds will go towards Ride with Pride in Staunton, which offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to children and adults with special needs and veterans.