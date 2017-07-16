Ride with Pride benefit show on Saturday
Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 4:04 pm
Front Page » Events » Ride with Pride benefit show on Saturday
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Ride with Pride will be hosting its annual Benefit Horse Show at Breezy River Stables in Verona on Saturday, July 22.
Classes begin at 9am. There will western, jumping, and flat classes. Each class is $7.00. Food will also be available. Rain date is Sunday July 23, 2017.
For more information, contact Christi Meek at 540-256-1229 or send an email to pegasusheights@hotmail.com.
All proceeds will go towards Ride with Pride in Staunton, which offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to children and adults with special needs and veterans.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion