 jump to example.com

Ride with Pride 5K run/walk set for June 10

Published Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017, 9:53 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Ride with Pride will be hosting its third annual 5K run/walk on Saturday June 10, at 2435 Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton.

ride with prideRegistration begins at 8am and step off is at 9am.  Registration is $30 for registration packets mailed after June 1st or on race day.  Forms can be found online at www.ridewithprideva.org or by sending an email to info@ridewithprideva.org.  A one mile run/walk will also be offered to children under ten years old for $15.  There will be a color blast party after the race.

For more information, contact Melissa Miller at 540-255-2210 or send an email to info@ridewithprideva.org.  All proceeds will go towards Ride with Pride in Staunton which offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to children and adults with special needs and veterans.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Gas prices increase at kick-off to busy summer driving season
Shenandoah National Park selects Kevin H. Adams as June Artist-in-Residence
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 5-9
Total Health Seminar in Waynesboro June 9-10
Virginia Tech faculty members produce first textbook on veterinary medical education
Dinner Diva: Coconut aminos
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 5-9
Virginia waits out rain, outlasts Dallas Baptist, in Fort Worth
Charlottesville tops Waynesboro in ninth, 3-2
P-Nats go long in 3-1 win over Lynchburg
Squirrels ninth inning surge falls short
Game Notes: Harrisonburg hosts Waynesboro in VBL home opener on Sunday
McAuliffe Announces $68,000 donation to support state programs for homeless veterans
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Tractor plow course highlights fire academy
Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 