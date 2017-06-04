Ride with Pride 5K run/walk set for June 10
Published Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017, 9:53 am
Ride with Pride 5K run/walk set for June 10
Ride with Pride will be hosting its third annual 5K run/walk on Saturday June 10, at 2435 Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton.
Registration begins at 8am and step off is at 9am. Registration is $30 for registration packets mailed after June 1st or on race day. Forms can be found online at www.ridewithprideva.org or by sending an email to info@ridewithprideva.org. A one mile run/walk will also be offered to children under ten years old for $15. There will be a color blast party after the race.
For more information, contact Melissa Miller at 540-255-2210 or send an email to info@ridewithprideva.org. All proceeds will go towards Ride with Pride in Staunton which offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to children and adults with special needs and veterans.
