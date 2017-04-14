Our Revolution endorses Tom Perriello for governor

Our Revolution President Jeff Weaver issued the following statement Friday endorsing Tom Perriello for governor of Virginia.

“This year’s gubernatorial race gives us an opportunity to change the political balance in the state of Virginia. We must elect a bold progressive who can fight on behalf of middle-income and working families and against the Trump administration’s effort to turn hate into policy. That’s why we are honored to endorse Tom Perriello for governor of Virginia.

“We believe that our democracy should be one in which candidates work for their constituents, not corporate donors. Tom is the only candidate in this race committed to not taking money from the state’s single largest corporate donor, a publicly-regulated utility.

“We believe that everyone benefits from living in a society where those with the drive and talent can obtain a higher education, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Tom wants to ensure that every Virginian can receive two years of free community college or technical training.

“We believe that workers in this country deserve the dignity and basic economic security that comes from a living wage. Tom supports a $15 an hour minimum wage with paid medical leave.

“When it comes to protecting the most vulnerable Virginians under Trump, Tom has said he will use all legal executive authority to block federal abuses of power and infringements on fundamental rights.

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts to elevate unapologetic, progressive voices across the country. At the first large rally of his gubernatorial campaign, Tom said he’s not afraid to be bold ‘because that’s what our times deserve.’ We couldn’t agree more. That’s why we’re proud to give Tom Our Revolution’s first gubernatorial endorsement.”