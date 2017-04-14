 jump to example.com

Our Revolution endorses Tom Perriello for governor

Published Friday, Apr. 14, 2017, 12:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

our revolutionOur Revolution President Jeff Weaver issued the following statement Friday endorsing Tom Perriello for governor of Virginia.

“This year’s gubernatorial race gives us an opportunity to change the political balance in the state of Virginia. We must elect a bold progressive who can fight on behalf of middle-income and working families and against the Trump administration’s effort to turn hate into policy. That’s why we are honored to endorse Tom Perriello for governor of Virginia.

“We believe that our democracy should be one in which candidates work for their constituents, not corporate donors. Tom is the only candidate in this race committed to not taking money from the state’s single largest corporate donor, a publicly-regulated utility.

“We believe that everyone benefits from living in a society where those with the drive and talent can obtain a higher education, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Tom wants to ensure that every Virginian can receive two years of free community college or technical training.

“We believe that workers in this country deserve the dignity and basic economic security that comes from a living wage. Tom supports a $15 an hour minimum wage with paid medical leave.

“When it comes to protecting the most vulnerable Virginians under Trump, Tom has said he will use all legal executive authority to block federal abuses of power and infringements on fundamental rights.

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts to elevate unapologetic, progressive voices across the country. At the first large rally of his gubernatorial campaign, Tom said he’s not afraid to be bold ‘because that’s what our times deserve.’ We couldn’t agree more. That’s why we’re proud to give Tom Our Revolution’s first gubernatorial endorsement.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition
Gas prices hit 19-month high
Talking Russia, Syria, cyber warfare with Mark Warner
Mechanical engineering railway laboratory participates in $7 million railway safety effort
UVA finds way to view genes inside living cells
Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary
Mercer holds off VMI Keydets in slugfest, 10-6
Suarez start slips away: Squirrels drop first road contest
Winthrop halts Liberty win streak, 5-3
Pelicans shut down ‘Cats in 4-0 Lynchburg loss
No. 12 UVA holds off Virginia Tech in 10-9 win
Shenandoah Valley Partnership director to address Bridgewater College Scott Symposium
Wayne Theatre offers summer theatre camp series
Virginia: For lovers, background checks and medical marijuana
Kaine joins bill to give Purple Heart recipients full Post-9/11 benefits
L.F. Payne endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 