Rasoul praises court decision to block gerrymandered districts

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke City) applauded today’s Supreme Court decision blocking 11 state legislative districts in Virginia that were gerrymandered by race.

The districts in question were drawn to include at least 55 percent black voters.

“This is another great victory in the fight against gerrymandering,” said Rasoul. “People are demanding government they can trust. When politicians pick their voters instead of the other way around, that’s not what they’re getting. I’ve put in legislation for fair and independent redistricting every year, and I’m glad to see that it is gaining traction here and in other states like Wisconsin and North Carolina.”

In the decision, Justice Anthony Kennedy stated that the lower court did not use the correct legal standard in its decision about whether the districts were racially gerrymandered.

The lower court must now determine the constitutionality of the 11 districts under new criteria.