Rasoul praises court decision to block gerrymandered districts
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke City) applauded today’s Supreme Court decision blocking 11 state legislative districts in Virginia that were gerrymandered by race.
The districts in question were drawn to include at least 55 percent black voters.
“This is another great victory in the fight against gerrymandering,” said Rasoul. “People are demanding government they can trust. When politicians pick their voters instead of the other way around, that’s not what they’re getting. I’ve put in legislation for fair and independent redistricting every year, and I’m glad to see that it is gaining traction here and in other states like Wisconsin and North Carolina.”
In the decision, Justice Anthony Kennedy stated that the lower court did not use the correct legal standard in its decision about whether the districts were racially gerrymandered.
The lower court must now determine the constitutionality of the 11 districts under new criteria.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion