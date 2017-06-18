 jump to example.com

Produce growers to get extension on water standards

Published Sunday, Jun. 18, 2017, 9:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The FDA has announced its intention to extend the compliance dates for the agricultural water standards established by the Food Safety Modernization Act’s produce safety rule. The rule sets microbial quality standards for agricultural water, including irrigation water that comes into contact with produce.

More than 400 Virginia growers could be affected by the extension, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“The Agricultural Water Quality Standard requires that water used during production and post-harvest handling of affected crops must be safe and of sanitary quality for its intended use,” explained Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “The protocols have caused concern for many growers. Having timely access to qualified laboratories is another concern. In instances where the water quality standard is not met, growers may take corrective action to avoid potential contamination and comply with the regulation.”
After receiving feedback earlier this year that some of the requirements are too complex to understand and implement, the FDA has been exploring ways to simplify the agricultural water requirements.

“The water quality standard is important for Virginia growers, because most do not have access to treated municipal water, which is exempt from testing,” Banks noted. “They want to ship quality fruits and vegetables, but they would like to balance FDA’s water testing requirements and regulatory compliance.”

The FDA intends to use the extended time period to work with stakeholders as it considers the best approach to address their concerns while protecting public health. The extended compliance dates also will give farmers an opportunity to continue to review their practices, processes and procedures related to agricultural water and how it is used on their farms. The compliance date extension for water quality does not include sprouts.

For more information, visit www.fda.gov/Food/GuidanceRegulation/FSMA/default.htm.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Dinner Diva: Don’t be a ham, try the prosciutto
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 19-23
Squirrels salvage series finale Sunday
Hillcats clinch playoff spot with first half title
P-Nats fall 11-10 in first half finale
Three people rescued from early morning fire in Waynesboro
One dead in U.S. 29 crash in Nelson County
Albemarle County finance director announces retirement
AAA: Gas prices in Mid-Atlantic drop
97th annual Virginia 4-H State Congress inspires true leaders
Staunton District Traffic Alert: June 19-23
Lime Kiln Theater presents Turnpike Troubadours in concert
McAuliffe announces updated resources promoting alternatives to school suspensions
First round match-ups and ladders set for a tricky weekend finale in Thunder Valley
Squirrels drop sixth straight
Franchise-record six homers lead to 12-5 Hillcats victory
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 