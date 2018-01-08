President of OpTek Systems to speak at Bridgewater College

Duane Dinkel, a Bridgewater College alumnus who is co-founder and CEO/President of OpTek Systems in Greenville, S.C., will speak at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

OpTek Systems manufactures optical systems used in military guidance systems, oil and gas sensors and medical devices. A global leader in laser-based optical component manufacturing, OpTek has manufacturing and engineering facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

In 2008 OpTek received the Innovision Award based on technology achievement and, in 2016, was selected as one of the top 20 fastest growing small companies.

Prior to founding OpTek Systems, Dinkel was the president of Sagitta Inc., a venture-backed start-up in the semiconductor space with operations in the U.S., China and Israel. He successfully led the company’s acquisition by a Fortune-500 technology firm in 2006.

Dinkel has written more than a dozen technical publications, served on various expert advisory panels and was named an International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Distinguished Member.

Dinkel graduated from Bridgewater College in 1986 with a B.S. degree in chemistry. He earned an M.S. in chemical engineering from Michigan State University (East Lansing).

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.