Pollinator Week is a good time to brush up on pollinators, honeybee health

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Pollinators are important to farmers and ranchers, gardeners and the food industry. That’s why June 19-25 has been designated National Pollinator Week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior.

Now in its 10th year, Pollinator Week has grown into an international celebration of the valuable ecosystem services provided by bees, birds, butterflies, bats and beetles.

“Pollinators are very important for the success of plant-based agriculture and native plant species,” said Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “Whether the pollinator is a honeybee, native bee species, other insect or bird, each species has a role.”

The week also is an opportunity for consumers to learn more about innovative research aimed at making an immediate impact on some of the tiniest pollinators—honeybees and the health of their colonies.

Bayer, in partnership with Bee Culture and Project Apis m. will host live webinars at noon on June 19, 21 and 23 to showcase research projects funded through the Healthy Hives 2020 initiative, a $1 million research effort to improve the health of U.S. honeybee colonies by the end of 2020. For more information or to register for the free webinars visit beehealth.bayer.us/bayer-bee- care/bee-care-research/ national-pollinator-week- webinar-series.

To learn more about all pollinators and their importance, visit pollinator.org/pollinatorweek.