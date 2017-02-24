 jump to example.com

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 9:29 pm

donald trumpPresident Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

A Public Policy Polling survey has 62 percent of us thinking the president should limit his cable news viewing to less than an hour a day, and 82 percent thinking he should watch under two hours a day.

Only 6 percent think it’s a good idea for the leader of the free world to be glued to the TV more than two hours a day watching cable news.

Maybe less TV would help his perspective on the world on, say, whether or not the news media is the enemy of the people. Only 35 percent of us think like Trump that the news media is the enemy of the people, to 53 percent who disagree.

Funny, how perspective works – by a 48-44 margin, Americans think it’s actually Trump who is the enemy of the American people.

And based on what Nielsen has to say, most Americans aren’t watching even an hour of cable news, so there is that.

More from the poll:

Trump’s approval split is 45/48, and his approval split is 44/52. Forty-one percent support impeachment, with 46 percent opposed.

For the first time, PPP finds a majority of Americans in favor of the Affordable Care Act. Fifty percent support Obamacare, to 38 percent who are opposed. Only 33 percent think the best path forward is outright repeal, with 61 percent backing fixing what needs fixed but otherwise keeping ACA in place.

A 58-29 split backs an independent investigation into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Eighty-one percent think congressmen and senators need to hold town halls.

Full results here.

