The personal security and privacy checklist

Have you ever given a second thought to the current state of the security of your personal identity? Every day hundreds of people have their personal data stolen by nefarious online hackers. If your data is stolen it can be used to commit fraud in your name.

While most banks will insure your losses, it can be an incredible inconvenience to undo all of the damage that can be done by criminals. Prevention is better than cure, here is a personal security checklist for you to browse through. Check off where you think you might have weaknesses and then make a strategy to improve your behavior.

The Checklist – Online Security Essentials

#1 Update your passwords regularly

Passwords should never be easily remembered. The best way to ensure you are using generic passwords is to use an online password generator. This tool will create totally random passwords that you can store on a centralized spreadsheet.

If you ever suspect your accounts to be compromised, you can easily reference the sheet and update the password. Make sure that you change your passwords every six to eight months as a matter of habit.

#2 Use a payment service provider

Typing your credit card information into an online retailer payment gateway can expose you to risk if their security systems are compromised. Instead of punching in your credit card number on multiple websites, use a payment service provider instead. Google Checkout and PayPal are examples of the leading payment service providers that are accepted at most online retailers.

Simply input your card information into the service provider and then click the payment service provider icon in the checkout phase of your online purchase.

#3 Use a proxy

Protecting your privacy online is a must. A proxy can be used to cloak your IP address, the signature number that identifies your online device. When you use a proxy, your IP is re-routed by a server and then IP address read by the sites you visit will reflect another IP address other than your own. This allows completely anonymous browsing online without worrying about other people watching where you visit.

#4 Use a VPN

A Virtual Private Network allows you the freedom to set up your own private network to circumvent your ISP (internet service provider). By using a VPN, you gain many of the same security functions as when using a proxy. Anonymous browsing and no digital footprint for any hackers to follow.

#5 Two-step verification

Two-step verification offered by Google is a great tool to use to add an extra layer of security to your online activities. It adds in a secondary device to your online tasks. When you access any of your secure apps, you will be prompted for a secondary security code that is randomly generated by the two-step security software. This app can be used for any online purchase or login to sensitive areas.

The Checklist – Offline Security Essentials

#6 Don’t write your PIN down

This is a quick and obvious step. Never write your PIN down, EVER!

#7 Never ask for help at an ATM

If you are having trouble at the ATM, cancel the procedure, remove your card and move on. Never ask anyone nearby for any help. If you are in urgent need of accessing cash, rather go inside to the bank branch and make the withdrawal from a teller than risk asking a stranger for help.

#8 Use a RFID wallet

RFID chips contain sensitive personal information. RFID chips are used in bank cards, passports, and ID cards. All a potential thief has to do is sit next to you and the chips data can be read by a portable scanner. The thief than downloads this data at a later stage and now has access to your bank card information and your personal data.

A RFID wallet available from www.ibricraft.com has an aluminum sheath inserted into the fabric. This sheath blocks the scanner frequency and keeps your data safe.

Are you Safeguarded from Personal Identity Theft?

How many of these security steps do you check off on the list? Do you think that you personal security meets the cut? Consider these tips and add in any that you think may benefit your own security. Be aware and alert of people’s behavior both online and offline and reduce your risk of identity theft wherever you can.