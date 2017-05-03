Opioid, heroin abuse topic at May 17 GAPP Coalition meeting

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Amy Ghaemmaghami, a resource clinician coordinator at Augusta Health, will be the featured speaker at the May meeting of the Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

Ghaemmaghami will speak on opioid and heroin use and abuse in the Greater Augusta region, with insight from what Augusta Health is seeing in its emergency department.

The GAPP Coalition meeting is free and open to the public.

About the GAPP Coalition

The Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition is a group of concerned citizens, community leaders, and human service personnel joined by the desire to end substance abuse among youth.

About Augusta Health

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years. For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.