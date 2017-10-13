 jump to example.com
 

One dead in crash in Nelson County

Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, 7:54 pm

policeVirginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Nelson County.

Around 5:15 p.m., Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht was called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 666 (Woodson Road). A 1999 Infinity I-30 sedan was traveling northbound on Route 666 about a quarter mile north of Route 630 (Dillard Hill Road) when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sedan ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned in a creek.

The driver – Jamie L. Mays, 35, of Lowesville, Va. – was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

