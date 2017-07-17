 jump to example.com

Northam raises nearly $2 million in second quarter

Published Monday, Jul. 17, 2017, 6:07 pm

The Ralph Northam for Governor campaign announced it raised nearly $2 million for the last reporting period ending June 30, bringing Ralph Northam’s total amount raised this cycle to $9,384,052.61. The Northam campaign currently has more than $1.75 million cash on hand as of the June 30 reporting deadline.

ralph northamDuring the period covering the second quarter, April 1 – June 30, Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC raised $4,007,492.83 from 11,561 contributions.

Between Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC, Northam has a vast grassroots network with more than 56,660 contributions –  3,480 in June alone, with more than 86% of those contributions being $100 or less.

“Thanks to the support of thousands of Virginians, the Northam for Governor campaign is ready to take on Ed Gillespie and his Donald Trump agenda in this general election.” said campaign manager Brad Komar. “After coming off of a strong primary victory, Dr. Northam continues to generate new enthusiasm across Virginia as we work together to create economic opportunity for everyone no matter where they live. Voters and grassroots know Ralph will be a brick wall against Donald Trump and the outside the mainstream Trump-Gillespie agenda that hurts Virginians.”

Note that Stronger Together PAC has a different reporting period and was not reported at the time of the last fundraising report. Both committee’s reports are due on July 17.

Total for the cycle — Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC

  • Raised: $9,384,052.61
  • Contributions: 56,660
  • Cash on Hand: $1,768,137.46

Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC (All of Q2 combined)

  • Raised: $4,007,492.83
  • Contributions: 11,561

Northam for Governor – (June 2 – June 30)

  • Raised: $1,933,035.85
  • Contributions: 3,337
  • Cash on Hand: $1,747,818.33

Stronger Together PAC – (April 1 – June 30)

  • Raised: $34,087.36
  • Contributions: 473
  • Cash on Hand: $20,319.13
