Northam, Perriello announce debates, joint appearances

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The gubernatorial campaigns of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello are announcing a schedule of five debates and three joint appearances during the Democratic primary.

The candidates will kick off their schedule of joint appearances at a forum in Southwest Virginia on April 22, followed by debates in Fairfax, Roanoke, Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Loudoun County, as well as additional forums in Arlington and Charlottesville.

The full schedule of debates and joint appearances is below. Additional information on each will be available soon.

The Democratic primary is June 13.

Debates

April 29: Fairfax Democrats and Emerge USA Debate in Fairfax

May 4: Roanoke Valley Democratic Women Debate in Roanoke

May 9: “The People’s Debate” (Sponsored by ProgressVA, VA AFL-CIO, SEIU Virginia 512 and New Virginia Majority) in Richmond

May 16: WHRO, Democratic Business Alliance of Hampton Roads, and Greater Hampton Roads Black DEMOCRATS Debate in Hampton Roads

May 22: TBA Debate in Loudoun County

Joint Appearances

April 22: Democratic Party of Virginia Rural Caucus Forum in Bristol

May 2: Our Revolution Forum in Arlington

May 13: UVA College Democrats Forum in Charlottesville