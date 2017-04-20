 jump to example.com

Northam calls for dark money disclosure law

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 9:24 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

ralph northamLt. Gov. Ralph Northam called for a new law to require dark money groups, regardless of their tax status, to disclose their contributors if they spend money to influence Virginia’s elections.

Other states have already passed similar legislation. Montana adopted a bipartisan proposal in 2015, called the DISCLOSE Act, that requires “any group regardless of their tax status, that spends money or resources to influence an election within 60 days of when voting begins, must disclose how they are spending that money and the source of the money.”

In Virginia, there is bipartisan support for this action. In the last legislative session, State Sen. Bill DeSteph proposed a bill to remove language from Virginia law that exempted 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations from campaign finance reporting requirements.

Northam is calling on Tom Perriello to join him in supporting this new law. After the Citizens United decision, a bipartisan attempt to pass a DISCLOSE Act on the federal level fell short.

Of the proposal, Northam communications director David Turner said:

“Citizens United forever changed the way politics is funded in our country. It has increased the size of donations and removed transparency. Virginia has an opportunity to change that, and I hope Tom Perriello will join Lt. Gov. Northam in calling for legislation to force any group that spends money to influence Virginia’s elections to disclose its donors. While he may have disagreed with fully implementing this reform while in Congress, he has an opportunity to rectify his previous position now with this simple measure.

“Really, it’s simple. If groups will donate and spend hundreds of thousands, even millions, of dollars, Virginians should know where the money is coming from.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Nationals Report: Bryce Harper is back
CTB awards roads contracts totaling $69.6 million
Spectrum Brands to retrain employees in Montgomery County
EMU scores 10 runs, but can’t slow down No. 1 Shenandoah
The need for hiring a reliable essay writing service
New robotics teaching lab enhances engineers’ skills
Virginia youths to learn safe driving skills at VSP Driver Training Complex
Focused ultrasound named a top clinical research achievement
Daniel Lynch dazzles as No. 11 Virginia tops JMU, 7-2
Gomez guides Squirrels in eighth inning uprising
Herring leads fight against Muslim ban on appeal
Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Byler ends 40-day Healing Justice Fast
Lora’s long ball earns Potomac a 6-2 win
Ragged Branch Distillery to open craft spirits production in Albemarle County
Virginia Tech international affairs expert explains UK elections
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 