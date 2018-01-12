Northam announces administration appointments

Gov.-elect Ralph Northam today announced key appointments for senior leadership positions within his administration.

Angela Navarro will continue serving the Northam administration as Deputy Secretary of Natural Resources. She has served in the role since 2015. Prior to that, she worked as a staff attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville. Her experience also includes selection as a Barker Litigation Fellow for the Humane Society of the United States and a clerkship in the Environmental Crimes Section of the United States Department of Justice. Angela is a graduate of the University of Florida and earned her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Ann F. Jennings will join the administration as Deputy Secretary of Natural Resources. She served as Virginia Executive Director to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation from 2004 to 2015. Prior to that, Ann worked as a biologist with the United State Fish and Wildlife Service. She earned a Bachelor’s of Science from Virginia Tech University and a Master’s of Science from Texas A&M University.

Rob Farrell will join the administration as State Forester. He has served as Deputy State Forester since 2012. Rob earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Silence from the College of Forestry and Wildlife Resources at Virginia Tech University.

Kevin Hall will join the administration as Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. Kevin has served as Senior Policy Advisor and Communications Director to U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner since 2009. He previously served as Press Secretary to then-Governors Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. Kevin is a former Associated Press editor and reporter, news director and anchor with WRVA Radio.

Stephanie Hamlett will join the Northam administration as Executive Director of the Virginia Resources Authority. She previously served as Executive Director of VRA from 2010-2012 and 2014-2017. Stephanie earned a Bachelor’s in History from Mary Washington College, her J.D. from the University of Richmond, and a Master’s of Law (Taxation) from the College of William and Mary.

Kathryn Hayfield will join the administration as the Commissioner for the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. She has served as Assistant Commissioner for Aging and Rehabilitative Services since 2008. Kathy earned a Bachelor of Science for Social Work from Lock Haven University and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Marissa Levine will continue serving as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health. Dr. Levine previously held the positions of Chief Deputy Commissioner for Public Health and Preparedness and Deputy Commissioner for Public Health and Preparedness. Prior to serving at VDH, Dr. Levine directed local health departments in two districts within Virginia.

Rita McClenny will continue serving as President and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. She has served in the role since 2012 and prior to that, as Director of the Virginia Film Office beginning in 1996. Rita earned her Bachelor’s in Economics from Fisk University.

James D. Ratliff will serve the Northam administration as Constituent Services Director. He currently serves as Deputy Director of Constituent Services to Governor McAuliffe.

Duke Storen will serve as the Commissioner for the Department of Social Services. He is currently Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Program Development at Share Our Strength, which runs the No Kid Hungry campaign. He previously served as the Chief of Staff to Special Nutrition Programs at the United States Department of Agriculture, and worked at DSS during the administration of Governor Mark Warner. Duke earned a Bachelor’s in Social Justice from the College of the Holy Cross and a Master’s in Public Policy from Rutgers University.

Tracy Wiley will continue to serve as Director of the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. Tracey was appointed to the position in 2014 and previously served as President and CEO of the Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Old Dominion University.

Michael Paul Carey will join the Northam administration as Mansion Director.

Sean Sweeney will join the administration as Deputy Director of the Virginia Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. He has served as a legislative correspondent and research coordinator in the office of U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner since 2015.

Barbara Allison-Bryan will serve as Deputy Director of the Virginia Department of Health Professions.

Jessica Bowman will join the administration as Deputy Commissioner of the State Board of Elections.

Rob Cary will serve as Deputy Commissioner to the Virginia Department of Transportation. He has served with the department since 1992 and as Richmond District Engineer since December 2014.

Courtney Dozier will serve as Deputy Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Will Payne will join the administration as Deputy Director of the Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy.

Jeff Ryan will serve the Northam administration as Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission. He has served as Chief Administrative Officer since December 2015.

Isaac Sarver will serve as Deputy Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Mira Signer will serve as Chief Deputy of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Jeff Painter will serve as Chair of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority Board. He has served on the Virginia ABC Board since 2014.

Maria Everett will join the administration as the Chair of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Beth Hungate-Noland will join the administration as a member of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Mark Rubin will serve as a member of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority Board.

Lauren Schmitt will join the administration as Deputy Legislative Director. She previously served on the Commonwealth Council on Bridging the Nutritional Divide where she worked with First Lady McAuliffe to increase funding for alternative school breakfast programs. She most recently worked at the Commonwealth Strategy Group as a senior manager of government affairs.

Massey Whorley continue serving the Northam administration as Senior Policy Advisor. He has was served in the same role in the McAuliffe administration since 2016, and previously worked as a senior policy analyst for the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis and as an analyst for the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

Connor Andrews will serve the administration as a Policy Analyst. He currently serves as Policy Assistant in the McAuliffe administration.

Grace Kelly will join the administration as a Policy Assistant. She previously served as Special Assistant to the Campaign Manager on the Northam for Governor campaign.

Lindsey Watson will join the administration as Deputy Scheduler. She currently serves as a Confidential Policy Analyst at the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. Prior to that, she served as Special Assistant to First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe.

Lesley Shinbaum will join the administration as a Special Assistant in the Office of the Secretary of Commerce and Trade. She previously worked on the Northam for Governor campaign.

Rose Minor will serve as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Education. She currently serves as a relief teacher at Binford Middle School in Richmond. Prior to that, Rose served as a volunteer consultant to the USAID farmer-to-farmer program in Khatlon, Tajikistan.