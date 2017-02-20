 jump to example.com

New program to create more clean energy jobs in the Commonwealth

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 4:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

earthThe U.S. Department of Energy selected Virginia as the recipient of a $500,000 grant to support commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs in communities across the state.

The grant, managed by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), will advance low-cost financing for private sector clean energy investments. DMME will coordinate public and private stakeholders in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland to streamline and encourage growth of commercial PACE programs.

“These PACE programs will advance our efforts to advance energy efficiency and renewable energy in the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This grant supports the acceleration of low-cost financing for energy efficiency investments across the state. I look forward to working with our public and private sector partners to reduce energy consumption and lower electricity bills in the Commonwealth.”

“The clean energy sector in Virginia is growing and holds great potential for the new Virginia economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Making this type of financing available to businesses means more jobs for citizens across the Commonwealth. We believe after PACE programs are established in just a few localities that up to 160 clean energy projects can be financed, providing about 750 jobs.”

The grant funds will support the formation of the Mid-Atlantic PACE Alliance (MAPA) which will inform localities, lenders and borrowers about the financing advantages of PACE. The alliance will work with interested localities to develop streamlined, consistent practices for cost effective program administration, financial underwriting guidelines, measurement and verification requirements and contractor training and support. This coordinated, regional approach will build momentum for PACE adoption in more localities across the Commonwealth and support the growth of existing PACE programs in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

“PACE financing has tremendous potential for improving energy efficiency and creating new opportunities for renewable energy systems on existing buildings,” said DMME Director John Warren. “PACE requires public-private partnerships and gives local governments a leadership role in creating and keeping clean energy jobs.”

PACE is a no-money-down financing tool currently used in 16 states and Washington, DC. PACE allows owners of commercial, industrial, multifamily and nonprofit properties to receive low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy investments that enhance building performance and efficiencies.  PACE helps building owners finance the upfront costs for improvements by reducing recurring energy and water expenses. Through the PACE program, cities, towns and counties work with private lenders who are repaid when localities collect PACE loan payments from borrowers in the form of special property assessments added to a borrower’s tax bill.

More information on the PACE program can be found at www.dmme.virginia.gov.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 