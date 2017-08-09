New businesses join the lineup at 5th Street Station in Charlottesville

5th Street Station Ventures, a commercial real estate partnership and the developer of 5th Street Station, has signed several new businesses to join the lineup at Charlottesville’s newest shopping district.

iFixit Phone Repair, Mailbox Express, Primary Eye Care and Sally Beauty are the latest businesses to join the current tenants at 5th Street Station. Mailbox Express is open now and Sally Beauty is slated to follow with an August opening. Extreme Pizza and Zabb Thai Restaurant have also signed on for the retail hub’s new food hall concept, The Yard.

The Yard, a 10,000-square-foot mixed-use space will be home to five or six restaurants, ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet. Located next to Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema, it will also have fire pits, outdoor and indoor seating, string lights and plenty of gathering spaces to meet for a drink, eat lunch or dinner and hang out in a Wi-Fi enabled atmosphere with lots of character.

On July 21, the 33,000-square-foot Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opened at 5th Street Station. In addition to in-theater dining, drinks and upgraded seating with recliner availability, the Charlottesville location has one of the first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema premium large-format screens in the country, which features the latest Sony Digital Cinema 4K projection and upgraded digital sound for a truly immersive film experience.

The retail hub’s other occupants include ABC Liquor, A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema, Bank of the James, Basil Mediterranean Restaurant, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Fuzzy’s Tacos, GNC, Great Clips, Hair Cuttery, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Havertys, Jersey Mike’s, Krispy Kreme, Lee Nails, Mattress Warehouse, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Red Mango, Select Medical, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sprint, Timberwood Tap House, Verizon and Wegmans.

Strategically positioned on 5th Street and directly off Interstate 64, the retail center is comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants. It offers a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers.

For more information or for leasing opportunities, contact 5th Street Station Ventures at 770-692-8300 ext. 121.

About 5th Street Station

Comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants, 5th Street Station features first-in-market national retailers like Field & Stream and Wegmans. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the lively southern Charlottesville area. It’s the perfect place to for a quick stop by the bank and the grocery store or to take some time to relax by trying out a new hairstyle and enjoying a casual lunch.