Motorcyclist dead in Augusta County crash
Published Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:31 pm
A Staunton man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a U.S. Postal Service truck on Saturday in Augusta County.
Bill F. Claytor Jr., of Staunton, 33, Va., was transported to Augusta Health after the accident, where he died a short time later.
At 4:17 p.m., Saturday (Feb. 18), Virginia State Police Trooper J.S. Martin responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the 400 block of Parkersburg Turnpike.
A U.S. Postal Service truck was traveling west on Parkersburg Turnpike, when it made a U-turn in the road and collided with an eastbound 2000 Harley-Davidson Roadster.
The driver of the mail truck, Joseph T. Jackson, 51, of Staunton, Va., was not injured in the crash.
Jackson was charged with failure to yield the right of way. The crash remains under investigation.
