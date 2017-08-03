McAuliffe signs executive directive launching Smart Cities workgroup

Governor Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday signed Executive Directive Number 13 directing the Secretary of Technology to establish an executive work group to bring public and private sector experts together to make recommendations on how to make Virginia the national leader in smart communities.

“Promoting the advantages that Virginia has in many key elements of smart communities such as energy, autonomy, and cyber security is one of my highest priorities,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This executive directive will lay the groundwork for my administration’s efforts to make Virginia the nation’s leader in smart communities and to realize the enormous economic opportunities that accompany this growing industry. As we work to build a new Virginia economy, we must continue to innovate and open Virginia to new sectors that will create jobs and opportunities for generations to come. Smart communities is one of those sectors and this Commonwealth will lead the way.”

The directive charges the Secretary of Technology with creating an executive work group which will develop best practices, technologies, and policies, building upon existing assets and programs, to equip Virginia’s communities with the tools, support and resources they need to become smart communities. The work group will include selected leadership from the following entities:

Secretary of Transportation

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Secretary of Health and Human Resources

The Center for Innovative Technology

Other private and non-profit sector organizations as determined by the Secretary of Technology

“Establishing a Smart Communities Working Group is a perfect ‘next step’ in the evolution of the Commonwealth’s technology leadership,” added Karen Jackson, Secretary of Technology. “The collective expertise of the work group members will bring cutting-edge insight and recommendations to Virginia communities on how to harness the power of these technologies to the betterment of their citizens.”

For more information on smart cities in Virginia click here.

Find the full executive directive here.