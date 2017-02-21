McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed House Bill 2264, which would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

The Governor’s full veto statement is below:

February 21, 2017

Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 2264, which would prohibit the Virginia Department of Health from entering into contracts or providing funds to any entity that performs non-federally qualified abortions.

This bill, aimed at Planned Parenthood, would harm tens of thousands of Virginians who rely on the health care services and programs provided by Planned Parenthood health centers, by denying them access to affordable care. Virginians, and particularly low-income Virginians, need more access to health care, not less.

If we are going to build a new, more vibrant Virginia economy, we need to open doors to quality, affordable health care, not close them. Attempts to restrict women’s access to health care will impede the goal of making Virginia the best place to live, work, and run a business.

Accordingly, I veto this bill.

Sincerely,

Terence R. McAuliffe