 jump to example.com

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe vetoed House Bill 2264, which would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

The Governor’s full veto statement is below:

February 21, 2017
Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 2264, which would prohibit the Virginia Department of Health from entering into contracts or providing funds to any entity that performs non-federally qualified abortions.

This bill, aimed at Planned Parenthood, would harm tens of thousands of Virginians who rely on the health care services and programs provided by Planned Parenthood health centers, by denying them access to affordable care. Virginians, and particularly low-income Virginians, need more access to health care, not less.

If we are going to build a new, more vibrant Virginia economy, we need to open doors to quality, affordable health care, not close them. Attempts to restrict women’s access to health care will impede the goal of making Virginia the best place to live, work, and run a business.

Accordingly, I veto this bill.

Sincerely,
Terence R. McAuliffe

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

Inside the Numbers: As London Perrantes goes, so goes UVA

London Perrantes needs some help. The riddle is figuring out where it’s going to come from.

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 