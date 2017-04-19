 jump to example.com

McAuliffe marks one-year anniversary of restoration of rights order

Published Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017, 4:48 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

terry mcauliffeGovernor McAuliffe today announced plans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his historic order restoring voting and civil rights to Virginians who had been convicted of felonies, served their time, and completed any period of supervised release, parole, and probation requirements.

Today, the Governor launched a newly designed and expanded online portal – Restore.Virginia.gov – that features stories of individuals impacted by rights restoration. Additionally, the portal includes resources dedicated to helping eligible formerly incarcerated Virginians regain their civil and voting rights, identify resources for employment, and other transition assistance.

Throughout the next week on social media, Governor McAuliffe will also highlight Virginians he has met who have been impacted by his actions.  On Sunday, April 23, the Governor will visit Northern Virginia-area churches to highlight these second-chance stories. Finally, on Thursday, April 27, he will host a restoration of rights engagement event in Norfolk where he will honor several local returning citizens.

“April 22, 2016, remains my proudest day as Governor of Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This has been an uphill battle in many ways, and we would not have succeeded without the civil servants and community leaders who have worked tirelessly to give these Virginians a voice. On the anniversary of this important milestone, the stories of the men and women whose lives have been changed over the past year are a real inspiration to continue the fight to open our democracy to Virginians who reenter society in search of a second chance.”

Since the beginning of his administration, Governor McAuliffe has been and remains committed to providing second chances. On April 22, 2016, he signed a criteria-based order restoring voting and civil rights to eligible Virginians. After this initial order was rejected by the Virginia Supreme Court in July, the Governor then announced on August 22, 2016 his process for case-by-case restoration of former felons’ civil rights. This process remains in use and Governor McAuliffe has restored the rights of 152,694 Virginians to date, more than any governor in Virginia history.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Northam campaign announces Rural Virginia endorsements
Ghazala, Khizr Khan endorse Tom Perriello for governor
Speaker-designee Kirk Cox forms Colonial Leadership Trust PAC
Friends of Augusta endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Virginia projects receive nearly $370,000 for agricultural research
McAuliffe completes tour of all 37 Virginia state parks
Ken Plum: Sense of impending change in Virginia General Assembly
McAuliffe announces launch of Smart City Infrastructure Actuator
First vegetables of spring sprouting everywhere
Results of agricultural labor survey could affect state’s farmers
Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition
Virginia: For lovers, background checks and medical marijuana
Cadence wins 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for contract manufacturing
Grupo Phoenix to create 145 new jobs in Pulaski County
No Wrong Door celebrates 100th partner
Grassroots Bluefest to benefit Perriello, Lynn
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 